Abreu hits 3 HRs, 5 in 2 days; Chisox top Cubs, 7th W in row

White Sox starter Reynaldo López allowed two runs on one hit in 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two while throwing 50 pitches. The right-hander, who was activated from the 10-day Injured List before the game, lasted just two-thirds of an inning before leaving his start on July 26 with shoulder soreness.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (3-3) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander was 8-2 with a 1.96 ERA in his previous 16 starts at Wrigley Field.

The White Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on line-drive homer to center by Robert, who also hit a two-run shot in the second on Friday.

Victor Caratini's two-run double in the bottom half of the inning tied it.

Abreu's solo shot to right in the sixth put the White Sox on top 3-2. He hit a two-run homer in the eighth on an 0-2 pitch from Rowan Wick — made it 5-2.

Grandal and Abreu made it 7-3 with back-to-back solo homers off Duane Underwood Jr. in the ninth.

BRYANT ON IL

The Cubs placed 3B Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list before the game with a sprained finger on his left hand. Bryant also got an injection for his ailing left wrist on Tuesday. The injuries occurred when he made a diving attempt on César Hernández’s flare to left field in the fifth inning of a 7-2 victory at Cleveland on Aug. 12.

The 2016 NL MVP hasn’t played since Monday’s doubleheader split against St. Louis. The IL move is retroactive to Wednesday. The 28-year-old Bryant is batting just .177 with 20 strikeouts in 16 games.

The team did not announce a corresponding roster move.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: To make room for López on the active roster, OF Nicky Delmonico was optioned to the team's alternate training site in Schaumburg.

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana (left thumb) is ready to return to action, but the veteran starter may be used out of the bullpen initially. “We've had conversations with Q on how to build him back to the team, and that's an option,” manager David Ross said.

UP NEXT

The Cubs' Yu Darvish (4-1, 1.80 ERA) and White Sox's Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.16) face off in the series finale on Sunday. Both right-handers have won each of their last four starts. Darvish has a 1.04 ERA over that span, compared with 1.93 for Cease.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu watches his two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes) Credit: Jeff Haynes Credit: Jeff Haynes

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ (8) watches a home run ball off the bat of Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal clear the wall during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes) Credit: Jeff Haynes Credit: Jeff Haynes

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, slides into home plate past Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal (24) on a two-RBI double off the bat of teammate Victor Caratini during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes) Credit: Jeff Haynes Credit: Jeff Haynes

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks waits to pitch to Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes) Credit: Jeff Haynes Credit: Jeff Haynes