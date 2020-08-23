X

76ers' Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

Sports | Updated 15 minutes ago
76ers forward Tobias Harris has returned to  Game 3 of Philadelphia’s first-round playoff matchup with Boston after bloodying his face in a fall

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — 76ers forward Tobias Harris returned to Game 3 of Philadelphia's first-round playoff matchup with Boston on Sunday after bloodying his face in a fall.

Harris was trying to contest a shot by Jayson Tatum at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face. He laid on the court for several minutes as medical staff attended to him.

He was eventually able to walk off the court on his own power with a towel over his face, but blood was visible both on the towel and on the court. Coach Brett Brown told ESPN after the quarter ended that Harris told him he was OK shortly before he left the court.

The team said he suffered a left eye laceration and was cleared after a concussion evaluation. He returned to the game with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter with a bandage over his eye.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, left, reacts as forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, left, reacts as forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reenters play after injuring himself during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reenters play after injuring himself during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

Philadelphia 76ers players react as forward Tobias Harris (not shown) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers players react as forward Tobias Harris (not shown) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Kim Klement

Credit: Kim Klement

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.