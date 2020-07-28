5 Things to Know for Today

1. VIRUS-LINKED HUNGER TIED TO CHILD DEATHS The U.N. says coronavirus-linked hunger is leading to the deaths of 10,000 children a month because of fears of contamination and movement restrictions, AP finds.

2. 'THIS IS A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE' The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine gets underway with the first of some 30,000 Americans volunteering to receive shots created by the U.S. government.