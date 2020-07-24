5 Things to Know for Today

1. CHINA-US DIPLOMATIC SPAT GROWS Beijing orders Washington to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades.

2. DAILY CHECKLIST NOW INCLUDES FACE MASKS Reluctantly for many, the flimsy life-saving tissue have in mere months joined the list of don't-leave-home-without-them items for billions around the world.