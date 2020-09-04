5 Things to Know for Today

1. FEDS KILL PORTLAND SHOOTING SUSPECT Michael Reinoehl, suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last weekend, was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him in Washington state.

2. ECONOMISTS PREDICT JOB GAINS FOR AUGUST Yet so deep were the layoffs that began in March at the outset of the pandemic that millions of Americans remain burdened by job losses that might prove permanent.