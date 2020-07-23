X

5 Things to Know for Today

Smoke fills the sky as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. A federal judge is hearing arguments on Oregon's request for a restraining order against federal agents who have been sent to the state's largest city to quell protests that have spiraled into nightly clashes between authorities and demonstrators. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Credit: Noah Berger

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MAYOR OF PORTLAND TEAR GASSED BY FEDS Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, was tear gassed by U.S. government agents as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of raging protests.

2. WHAT VIRUS-WRACKED COUNTRIES HAVE IN COMMON When it comes to battling COVID-19, nations led by populist leaders like the U.S., Britain and Brazil are faring poorly compared to more traditional liberal democratic models.

3. 'I FELT DESPERATE' Mexicans who have come to the U.S. to find work are worried about catching the coronavirus and not being able to send money home, while those who have stayed behind worry about their relatives' well-being.

4. CHINA JOINS RACE TO RED PLANET China launches its most ambitious Mars mission yet in a bold attempt to join the U.S. in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet.

5. PLAY BALL! (FINALLY) Four months after it was originally scheduled, Major League Baseball's opening day is here with the World Series champion Nationals hosting the New York Yankees.

President Donald Trump holds a mask as he speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: Evan Vucci

New York Mets Pete Alonso (20) is plunked on the shoulder by a pitch during an intrasquad baseball game at Citi Field, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in New York. New York Mets catcher Tomás Nido (3) is behind the plate. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Credit: Kathy Willens

Nataly Ortega, whose mother Magnolia Ortega works cleaning homes in Staten Island, New York, holds her niece Azul in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Nataly's uncle recently had a telephone installed so they can stay in touch with Nataly's mother, whose cancer is in remission, but remains vulnerable to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Credit: Fernando Llano

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, Thursday, July 23, 2020. China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on Thursday in a bold attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet. (Cai Yang/Xinhua via AP)
Credit: Cai Yang

