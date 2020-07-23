5 Things to Know for Today

1. MAYOR OF PORTLAND TEAR GASSED BY FEDS Mayor Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, was tear gassed by U.S. government agents as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of raging protests.

2. WHAT VIRUS-WRACKED COUNTRIES HAVE IN COMMON When it comes to battling COVID-19, nations led by populist leaders like the U.S., Britain and Brazil are faring poorly compared to more traditional liberal democratic models.