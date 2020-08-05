5 Things to Know for Today

1. LEBANESE CONFRONT DEVASTATION Beirut's streets were littered with debris and damaged vehicles, building facades blown out and scores missing as the death toll from a massive explosion at the port rises to at least 100.

2. 'WE ARE NO LESS AMERICAN' The U.S. failure to contain the pandemic has been laid bare in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas as Hidalgo County reported more than 600 deaths in July alone.