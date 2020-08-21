4 people missing after pipeline explosion at port in Texas

The explosion happened at about 8 a.m. in the Port of Corpus Christi when the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd struck a submerged pipeline, Coast Guard Lt. Marina Lawrence said. The Port of Corpus Christi said in a statement that it was a natural gas pipeline.

Initial reports indicated about 18 workers were in the area at the time, according to the county’s top elected official, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. Four of those people were missing, six were taken to hospitals and eight were uninjured, she said.