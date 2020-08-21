4 people missing after pipeline explosion at port in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying that the state was working closely with authorities in the area and that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was monitoring the air quality.
That agency said in a news release Friday afternoon that it has not "noted any levels of concern at this time.”
Rocha said most of the heavy smoke had been blowing into a rural area.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the accident.
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Smoke and flames rise at the International Grain Port Terminal following a pipeline explosion, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Smoke and flames rise in the background at the International Grain Port Terminal following a pipeline explosion, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River road in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Smoke and flames rise in the background at the International Grain Port Terminal following a pipeline explosion, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Smoke and flames rise in the background at the International Grain Port Terminal following a pipeline explosion, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Annie Rice/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Emergency crews respond to a pipeline explosion near Lantana and Up River Road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Several people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded Friday in Corpus Christi's port and refinery district, officials said. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
