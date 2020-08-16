3 Texas officers shot by gunman, who holds 3 people in home

“We want to end this peacefully for everyone involved,” Harmon said, making a plea to the unidentified suspect. “Please, come out and surrender peacefully.”

Harmon said that the Cedar Park Police Department has a history at the residence, but did not provide details, including when police last visited the home.

As night fell in the Cedar Park neighborhood on Sunday where a water tower could be seen in the distance, lights from multiple police and emergency responder vehicles bounced off nearby homes. Vehicles moved along one street that ran perpendicular to another, where orange cones had been placed to restrict traffic.

The city of Cedar Park has asked residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive, the city said on Twitter. The Cedar Park police and fire departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, the post said.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, which is still active.

“We have negotiators right now reaching out to the suspect” Harmon said.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Associated Press writer Haleluya Hadero contributed to this report from Atlanta.

Police officers work in front of a house in Cedar Park, Texas, where a standoff was happening Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a home when three were shot. They said one person was barricaded inside the home. The officers were in stable condition at a local hospital, Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon said on Twitter. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

