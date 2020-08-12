3 killed in southern India in clashes over Facebook post

“Things are peaceful now,” he said.

The violence flared when angry Muslims came out on the streets and started protesting outside the politician’s house and a police station. The protesters turned violent, stoning vehicles and setting them on fire.

B.S. Yediyurappa, chief minister of Karnataka state, of which Bengaluru is the capital, directed police to take strict action against those involved in the protest and appealed to the public to maintain peace.

“The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumors,” Yediyurappa said.

The violence in southern India comes months after communal riots in the national capital, New Delhi, in which more than 55 people, mostly Muslims, were killed.