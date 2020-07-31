22 migrant kids with medical needs go to Germany from Greece

In all, 90 people were on board a flight that landed at Berlin's Schoenefeld airport, the interior ministry said. It added that 46 of them were from Afghanistan and 18 from Syria, while the rest were Iraqis, Palestinians, Somalis, Congolese and Cameroonians. They will be shared out among several German states.

Friday's transfer is part of a wider effort to get hundreds of vulnerable children out of camps on the Greek islands, and comes a week after 18 children and their families — 83 people in all — were flown to Kassel, in central Germany.