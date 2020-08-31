20 new sexual assault counts for adult film actor Ron Jeremy

The charges include five counts of forcible rape and six counts of sexual battery by restraint. They also include an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in 2004.

After the previous charges were filed, Jeremy's attorney Stuart Goldfarb said he was “absolutely innocent.” Goldfarb did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the new counts.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department put out a call for more possible victims to come forward when the initial charges were filed in June.

The combined counts could bring sentences of more than 250 years in prison.

Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” has been among the best known and most prolific performers in the adult film industry since the 1970s.

He was investigated and charged by a district attorney's task force formed to take on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry as the #MeToo era gained momentum in late 2017.

___

