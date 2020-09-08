2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

The Atlantic’s earliest known 17th named storm, Rene breaks the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005. It was one of two storms that formed Monday; Tropical Storm Paulette took shape earlier in the day in the central Atlantic, far from land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rene would produce tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall across the island nation on Tuesday before curving west-northwest a path far from other land.