2 teen lacrosse players score goal in fight against hunger

Through a GoFund me page, they then donate all the money to the White Pony Express, which delivers surplus food from grocers to local community groups that serve the hungry.

“Our aspiration is that we serve without thought of reward. And that’s exactly what Zach and Owen did,” said Eve Birge, executive director at White Pony Express.

“Our deliveries are now three times as big as they were before COVID, so Zach and Owen are helping us keep our doors open.”

During the pandemic, a wave of hunger has swamped food programs nationwide. At White Pony Express, most of the volunteers during the crisis have been teenagers, Birge said. “Young people are really stepping up to answer the call. And Zach and Owen are terrific example of that.”

___

While nonstop news about the effects of the coronavirus has become commonplace, so, too, have tales of kindness. "One Good Thing" is a series of AP stories focusing on glimmers of joy and benevolence in a dark time. Read the series here: https://apnews.com/OneGoodThing

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Zach Appel, left, and Owen Estee, right, two Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse players, coaches Noah Shacklford, and Bobby Ruhl on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, Calif. Owen and Zach have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Zach Appel, left, and Owen Estee, Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse players, volunteer at the White Pony Express on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Pleasant Hill, Calif. Both launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express during the COVID-19 pandemic.All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Owen Estee, left, and Zach Appel, right, Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse players, carries some of the boxes as they volunteer at the White Pony Express on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Pleasant Hill, Calif. Both launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express during the COVID-19 pandemic.All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Owen Estee, Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse player, coaches 9-year-old Bobby Ruhl on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, Calif. Owen and his friend Zach Appel have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Zach Appel, left, and Owen Estee, right, two Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse players, coaches 9-year-old Bobby Ruhl, center, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, Calif. Zach and Owen have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Owen Estee, Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse player, coaches 8-year-old goalie Beckett Vegas on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, Calif. Owen and his friend Zach Appel have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Zach Appel, center, and Owen Estee, right, two Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse players, coaches Noah Shacklford, right, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, Calif. Owen and Zach have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Zach Appel, left, and Owen Estee, center, two Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse players, coaches Noah Shacklford, right, and Bobby Ruhl on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, Calif. Owen and Zach have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7-14 year olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar