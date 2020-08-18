2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) under the sea. It was centered in Bengkulu province on Sumatra island, 144.5 kilometers (89.6 miles) west-southwest of Bengkulu city, USGS said. It also was felt in several provinces on the island.

Similar earthquake with 6.9 magnitude jolted the province six minutes later, but no tsunami warning was issued for the relative shallow quakes.