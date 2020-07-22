2 more ex-Wirecard managers arrested, ex-CEO back in custody

“In reality, it was clear to the suspects by the end of 2015 at the latest that Wirecard was losing money overall with its actual business,” she told reporters. The suspects initiated talks that resulted in banks in Germany and Japan - along with other investors hoodwinked by the over-rosy annual accounts - providing some 3.2 billion euros in total, Leiding said. The moneyis probably lost now that the company is insolvent, she added.

Leiding wouldn't break down the potential charges against the individual suspects, but said they include fraud, breach of trust, misrepresentation and market manipulation.

The Wirecard debacle has raised questions about the effectiveness of German financial regulation, and about who in the government knew what when. It has been viewed as a setback for the investment climate and attempts to promote the country as a base for financial services companies.

Prosecutor Anne Leiding informs the media about the "latest developments" in their Wirecard probe during a statement in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Wirecard AG had repeated contact with Angela Merkel's chancellery in the months before its collapse, according to a chronology of events by her office. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

