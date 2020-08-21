2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 13 was nearing the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico as a disorganized storm with a very uncertain future. The Hurricane Center said it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane headed for Florida and the Gulf Coast.

The current forecast track, also highly uncertain, would carry it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas and then to southern Florida by Monday or Tuesday and the Gulf Coast.

On Friday morning, it was centered about 255 miles (415 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and was heading west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).

In the Pacific, former Category 4 Hurricane Genevieve was weakening and heading further out to sea after a glancing blow to the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, where it caused at least two deaths and knocked out power to a large part of the Los Cabos area.

The Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was centered about 145 miles (235 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico.

It was heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).