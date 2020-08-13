'19 US Open champ Andreescu withdraws; pandemic limited prep

The No. 6-ranked Andreescu wrote on Instagram that “unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.”

She is the fourth woman in the top seven in the rankings to pull out of the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to start in New York on Aug. 31. The others are No. 1 Ash Barty, No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 7 Kiki Bertens.