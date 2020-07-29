129 Vietnam virus patients repatriated; local spread widens

The government said it is stepping up measures against the coronavirus as the domestic outbreak widens.

“The outbreak this time has a high risk of spreading to other big cities and provinces around Da Nang,” Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the government’s daily COVID-19 meeting.

In Hanoi, health officials disinfected the residence and workplace of the infected man, who had recently returned from Da Nang after a family vacation. The alley leading to his house and the pizza restaurant where he works were cordoned off and his contacts were quarantined and tested for the virus.

The government estimates that tens of thousands of domestic tourists cut short their vacations and left Da Nang after the start of the outbreak there.

The patients repatriated on Wednesday from Equatorial Guinea, all in blue protective gear, chanted “Thank you Vietnam for bringing us home” while the flight crew waved Vietnamese flags as they walked down from the plane to the tarmac at Hanoi's airport.

The patients, who were construction workers, were taken to a hospital along with 100 other passengers and the flight crew, who will be quarantined for 14 days.

Prior to the patients' arrival, the hospital cleared out its 500 beds to treat the new cases, state broadcaster VTV said.

“We have moved all non-COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital to other branches to avoid the risk of cross infections,” said the hospital's director, Dr. Pham Ngoc Thach.

Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in protective gear, holding Vietnamese flags and carrying a portrait of the national leader Ho Chi Minh, arrive at the Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The 129 patients who were working in Equatorial Guinea are brought home in a repatriation flight for treatment of the coronavirus.

Vietnamese COVID-19 patients in protective gear arrive at the Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, Jul.29, 2020.

A police officer talks to a woman at the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is suspected to have COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

A woman leaves the food shopping for her relatives at the barricaded entrance to the residence of a suspected COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

People walk toward an ambulance to be driven to a hospital for quarantine relating to a suspected COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, July 29, 2020.