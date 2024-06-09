Alcaraz takes the fourth set against Zverev to draw level in the French Open men's final

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won the fourth set 6-1 against Alexander Zverev to send the French Open final into a decisive fifth set on Sunday.

Alcaraz won the first set 6-3, then Zverev won the second set 6-2 and the third 7-5 to move ahead.

Both players are looking to win the title for the first time on the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier.