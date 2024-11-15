Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Zverev advances to ATP Finals semis and Alcaraz is in limbo

Alexander Zverev is into the ATP Finals semifinals
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lies on the pitch during the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Germany's Alexander Zverev, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lies on the pitch during the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Germany's Alexander Zverev, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
By ANDREW DAMPF – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Alexander Zverev is into the ATP Finals semifinals. Carlos Alcaraz's fate is out of his hands.

Zverev beat Alcaraz 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Friday at the season-ending event for the top eight players.

Zverev won their group, finishing perfect with three victories. Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have one win each and Andrey Rublev has none.

To advance, Alcaraz needs Rublev to beat Ruud in the last group match later.

Alcaraz turned on the style in the final game but lost a crucial point when he couldn’t fully reach a Zverev passing attempt and ended up sprawled on the court.

“He turns into a different person. He really plays his best at the most important moments,” Zverev said. “The last game was the most entertaining game of the match.”

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner won the other group ahead of Taylor Fritz.

So Zverev will face Fritz in one semifinal and Sinner will likely face Ruud or Alcaraz in the other.

Alcaraz again wore a pink nose strip after coming to Turin sick and having struggled with breathing issues in his opening loss to Ruud.

Zverev leapfrogged Alcaraz to No. 2 in the rankings this week and leads their career meetings 6-5.

It was a small measure of revenge for Zverev, who was beaten by Alcaraz in five sets in the French Open final.

Zverev has bigger goals than reaching No. 2 for next year.

“It’s no secret, I’m searching for that Grand Slam title. I’m searching for world No. 1," he said. “If it’s not Roland Garros, but it’s Australia, I’ll sign the paper right now.”

Alcaraz was already looking ahead to Malaga and next week's Davis Cup finals, where he will play for Spain in Rafael Nadal's swansong.

“I really want him to retire with a title,” Alcaraz said. “It’s going to be really, really emotional and a really special tournament for me.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the set point during the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz leaves the pitch at the end of the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Germany's Alexander Zverev, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the set point during the singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Germany's Alexander Zverev during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena, in Turin, Italy, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Alcaraz struggles with stomach issue in loss to Ruud at ATP Finals and Zverev beats...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Fritz frustrates Medvedev and the Russian loses his temper at the ATP Finals. Sinner...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sinner beats Fritz again in rematch of US Open final. Medvedev back in contention at ATP...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sinner stays perfect and Fritz also advances to the semifinals at the ATP Finals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street falls toward worst loss since Election Day as vaccine...3m ago
Belize on alert as Tropical Storm Sara moves along Honduran coast bringing heavy rain12m ago
Winston Churchill portrait returns to Ottawa after international art caper13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens