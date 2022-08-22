ajc logo
X

Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury

FILE - Germany's Alexander Zverev grimaces in pain after twisting his ankle during the semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up and No. 2-ranked player, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Germany's Alexander Zverev grimaces in pain after twisting his ankle during the semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up and No. 2-ranked player, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

National & World News
42 minutes ago
Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949.

Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

American Stefan Kozlov moved into the main draw for the tournament. Main draw play begins next Monday.

Reilly Opelka, who won two titles earlier this year, also withdrew Monday because of injury. He reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last year. Fellow American Jack Sock took his place in the main draw.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Germany's Alexander Zverev leaves center court after retiring with an ankle injury during a semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up and No. 2-ranked player, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. He withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Credit: Christophe Ena

FILE - Germany's Alexander Zverev leaves center court after retiring with an ankle injury during a semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up and No. 2-ranked player, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. He withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Germany's Alexander Zverev leaves center court after retiring with an ankle injury during a semifinal match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, June 3, 2022. Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up and No. 2-ranked player, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. He withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Credit: Christophe Ena

Editors' Picks
2022 AJC Super 11 weekly update2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: What should the Braves do with Marcell Ozuna?
1h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
5h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
18h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
5h ago
The Latest
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death
5m ago
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
9m ago
Divers find body in search for missing California teen girl
12m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
18h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top