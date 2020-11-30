Zoom reports big 3Q gains, but slowing growth sinks stock

As more investors have conclude Zoom has already reached its zenith, the company’s stock price has fallen more than 20% from its all-time high of $588.84 reached last month. Despite the decline, the shares are still more than six times higher than where they ended last year.

Those still betting on Zoom believe many subscribers who signed up for subscriptions to the videoconferencing service during the pandemic will continue to pay for it after the crisis is over as companies continue to limit the number of employees into their offices and cut back on business travel after learning how much can be accomplished in virtual meetings.

In a reflection of the high hopes for Zoom, analysts polled by FactSet predict the company’s revenue next year will reach $3.1 billion. That would be a roughly 20% increase from the nearly $2.6 billion revenue that Zoom is projecting for this year.

Nucleus Research analyst Trevor White thinks Zoom is more likely to become known as a “one-hit wonder” after the pandemic, partly because of competition from bigger companies such as Microsoft and Google that can also bundle together other business products with their videoconferencing services.

“Zoom’s spike in consumer demand has given it a competitive edge that cannot transition well into the reopened economy,” White predicted.