Zoe Saldaña’s Oscar reminds Dominicans of the first time they won Miss Universe

Dominicans are celebrating Zoe Saldaña’s Oscar win for best supporting actress for her role in “Emilia Pérez,” marking a moment of immense national pride
Zoe Saldana accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Emilia Perez during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By MARTÍN ADAMES – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominicans on Monday celebrated Zoe Saldaña's Oscar win for best supporting actress for her role in "Emilia Pérez," marking a moment of immense national pride.

Dominican President Luis Abinader took to X immediately after the actress received the award Sunday night, thanking her for being a worthy representative of Dominican culture.

“I congratulate you, Zoe Saldaña, for becoming the first Dominican to win an Oscar," he wrote. "Your talent and dedication exalt our nation, thank you for carrying our flag high. You are a Dominican pride,” Abinader said.

Minister of Culture Roberto Ángel Salcedo, a former film producer, echoed the sentiment. "We are deeply proud of you. It is a well-deserved recognition of your career and your international success. Bravo, Zoe!,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Saldaña, an American of Dominican descent, won the best supporting actress Oscar for her portrayal of Mexican lawyer Rita Castro in the French narco-musical "Emilia Pérez."

Scarlet Jiménez, a 34-year-old lawyer, drew parallels to Amelia Vega’s 2003 Miss Universe win, another historic first for Dominican women.

“I thought it was super excellent, the domi (Dominicans) shining everywhere, just as Amelia won Miss Universe at the time, that’s how it feels,” said Jiménez.

Diario Libre, the Dominican Republic’s largest newspaper, dedicated its Monday editorial to Saldaña.

“Saldaña has established herself as one of the most prominent figures in global cinema, transcending barriers of genre, platforms and film genres,” the newspaper wrote.

In her acceptance speech, Saldaña saluted her mother, who attended the ceremony at the Dolby Theater, and affectionately remembered her grandmother, who migrated to the U.S. in 1961.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents. With dreams and dignity and hard working hands,” said Saldaña. “I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award. And I know I won’t be the last."

“The fact that I am getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish, my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted,” she said.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

