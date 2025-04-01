Zion Williamson's season is over, as Pelicans shut down the forward and CJ McCollum

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans said Monday.

Williamson sustained a low back bone contusion after a fall during a game on March 19 in Minnesota. The Pelicans said he will continue to get rest and treatment on the back.

It ends another injury-wrecked season for the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft after just 30 games. The 6-foot-6 forward played a career-high 70 games last season, but made it through only 29 in 2022-23.