Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Zion Williamson's season is over, as Pelicans shut down the forward and CJ McCollum

Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans said Monday
New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, left, forward Jamal Cain, forward Zion Williamson and guard Dejounte Murray applaud for their teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, left, forward Jamal Cain, forward Zion Williamson and guard Dejounte Murray applaud for their teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in New Orleans, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
23 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans said Monday.

Williamson sustained a low back bone contusion after a fall during a game on March 19 in Minnesota. The Pelicans said he will continue to get rest and treatment on the back.

It ends another injury-wrecked season for the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft after just 30 games. The 6-foot-6 forward played a career-high 70 games last season, but made it through only 29 in 2022-23.

Williamson finishes the season with 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

McCollum was hurt March 23 at Detroit, an injury that was diagnosed as a right foot bone contusion. The veteran guard will also get treatment and rest during his recovery.

McCollum averaged 21.1 points in 56 games for the Pelicans, who are 14th in the Western Conference and out of playoff contention.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays up the ball against Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam speak during an NFL football training camp practice in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)

Credit: AP

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admits team 'took a big swing and miss' in trading for Deshaun Watson

Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. to miss remainder of regular season

Pistons beat East-leading Cavaliers 133-122 and lock down 1st winning season since 2016

The Latest

Julia Peters, center, representing the estate of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa Hackman, sits with her attorneys regarding a case that involves the release of any public records in First District Court, in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, March 31, 2025. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

Credit: AP

A court is allowing the release of most records in the Gene Hackman death investigation

5m ago

Shower slip knocks Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman out of lineup after hurting surgically repaired ankle

19m ago

Trump welcomes Kid Rock to White House for order targeting ticket scalpers

30m ago

Featured

Much of Georgia was under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state was under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Radar-confirmed tornado spotted in counties south of Atlanta

41m ago

3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead

Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.