Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a left hamstring injury, Pelicans say

The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that will sideline him indefinitely
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The Cavaliers won 131-122. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after being fouled in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. The Cavaliers won 131-122. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (AP)
33 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain that will sideline him indefinitely, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday.

The diagnosis comes one day after Williamson was scratched from the lineup for New Orleans' 115-88 loss in Orlando.

That marked Williamson's fourth missed game in 10 this season.

When Williamson has played, he has averaged 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Since the Pelicans selected Williamson first overall out of Duke in the 2019 draft, the 6-foot-6, 284-pound power forward has missed 210 out of a possible 400 regular-season games.

New Orleans, which has lost four straight games and seven of eight, plays next at home on Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles around Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dunks against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

