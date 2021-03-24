Zimbabwe's president gets shot of Sinovac in Victoria Falls

Zimbabwe's second phase is targeting schoolteachers, religious leaders, security forces, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases, said Mnangagwa.

However, the government made an exception in Victoria Falls, where it has invited all of the town’s 110,000 residents to get inoculated in order to “pave the way for unlimited tourism activities” in the country’s prime attraction, said Mnangagwa.

The vaccines that Zimbabwean health authorities have approved for use include the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines from China, Russia’s Sputnik-V, and India’s Covaxin, although only the Chinese vaccines have arrived in this southern African country.

Zimbabwe aims to vaccinate 10 million of its people, representing 60% of the country’s population, in an effort to achieve herd immunity, which is when enough people have immunity, either from vaccination or past infection, to stop the uncontrolled spread of a virus.

Zimbabwe has recorded 36,717 cases of infection, including 1,516 deaths as of March 23, according to the health ministry.

People wait in a queue to get a shot of the sinopharm coronavirus vaccination, at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Wednesday, March, 24, 2021. Zimbabwe is rolling out its COVID-19 inoculation programme and in the first phase is targeting health care workers and the elderly. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

