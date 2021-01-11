Zimbabwe bans traditional funerals to battle COVID-19 spike

South Africa is currently battling a resurgence of the disease that is rapidly overwhelming its hospitals, health officials there report.

Zimbabwe, whose once robust public health system has deteriorated, recorded 21,477 cases and 507 deaths on Jan.10, up from the slightly more than 10,000 cases and 277 deaths at the beginning of December, according to government figures.

Zimbabwe’s 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has seen a dramatic rise over the past two weeks from 0.72 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 27 to 5.97 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 10, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Zimbabwe has also increased sharply over the past two weeks from 0.03 deaths per 100,000 people on Dec. 27 to 0.12 deaths per 100,000 people on Jan. 10.

A man sweeps the streets next to a sign urging people to wear face masks in Harare, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, as Zimbabwe has began a 30-day lockdown in a bid to rein in the spike in COVID -19 infections threatening to overwhelm health services. In response to to rising infections the country has reintroduced a night curfew, banned public gatherings, and indefinitely suspended the opening of schools.( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Workers at a scrap metal company are seen behind locked premises in Harare, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, as Zimbabwe has began a 30-day lockdown in a bid to rein in the spike in COVID -19 infections threatening to overwhelm health services. In response to to rising infections the country has reintroduced a night curfew, banned public gatherings, and indefinitely suspended the opening of schools.( AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi