Zimbabwe arrests 2 men for selling fake COVID-19 results

However, an already battered economy made worse by the outbreak of COVID-19 means few people wanting to travel can afford to pay for genuine COVID-19 tests done mostly at private medical institutions and costing up to $80.

Nyathi, the police spokesman, said travelers should get certificates from approved institutions, warning that they risk arrest and losing their money to people selling bogus certificates.

He said police are investigating the extent of the scam, highlighting that desperation to travel to buy basics ahead of the festive season could increase sales of the false certificates.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Zimbabwe has risen over the past two weeks from 0.38 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 22 to 0.86 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 6.

Many Zimbabweans have become complacent about the threat posed by the virus and no longer practice preventive measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks.