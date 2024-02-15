Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit by Mugler

LONDON (AP) — Zendaya is on a fashion roll, in a cyborg "Dune: Part Two" kind of way.

The co-star of the highly anticipated film sequel stunned Thursday at its world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It's from the French fashion house's fall/winter 1995 "Cirque d'hiver" 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.

That translates to "Winter Circus," not unlike the fanfare surrounding the March 1 release of Denis Villeneuve's second half of his sci-fi epic.