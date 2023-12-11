Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine's war runs out

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. military officers at the National Defense University on Monday as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons before funding runs out.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of a $110 billion package that also includes money for Israel and other national security priorities. But the request is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. The U.S. has already provided Ukraine $111 billion for its fight against Russia's 2022 invasion.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is expected to go to Capitol Hill and to meet with Biden at the White House.