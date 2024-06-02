Zelenskyy urges top defense officials to attend upcoming summit on ending Russia's war on Ukraine

SINGAPORE (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged a group of top defense officials at Asia’s premier security conference on Sunday to attend an upcoming conference on ending the Russian war on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy told the group of more than 500 delegates from about 40 countries that he was “disappointed” some world leaders had not yet confirmed attendance at the conference in Switzerland in about two weeks.

He did not specify any country by name, but possible participation of China, Russia’s most important ally, has been seen as a key issue.