X
Dark Mode Toggle

Zelenskyy: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
33 minutes ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has discovered plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova

Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme.

“I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence," Zelenskyy said through a translator.

Zelenskyy said the documents showed “who, when and how" the plan would "break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova."

Zelenskyy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately ordered the plan to be carried out.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov charged last week that the West was considering turning Moldova into “another Ukraine.” He alleged that the West backed the 2020 election of the pro-Western Sandu, claiming that she is eager to take the country into NATO, merge Moldova with Romania and “practically is ready for anything.”

In December, Moldova’s national intelligence agency warned that Russia could launch a new offensive this year with the aim of creating a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Moldova’s Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria.

Transnistria broke away after a 1992 civil war but is not recognized by most countries. It extends roughly 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the eastern bank of the Dniester River to the country’s border with Ukraine. Russia has about 1,500 troops nominally as “peacekeepers” in the breakaway region.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams is back, this time for Kamala Harris 1h ago

Georgia court’s spaceport ruling could have far-flung effect on county decisions
2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Loeffler calls for ‘investigation’ after DeKalb accepts elections grant
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
17h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
17h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Atlanta police release footage of training center shooting aftermath
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
9m ago
Pepsi price hikes fuel 10% jump in the fourth quarter sales
10m ago
Afghan men, women, children chase rumor to Kabul airport
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

American Dream For Rent: Investors elbow out individual home buyers
54m ago
LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top