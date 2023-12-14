Zelenskyy makes first visit to US military headquarters in Germany, voices optimism about US aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first visit Thursday to the U.S. military headquarters in Germany where allied leaders coordinate the delivery of weapons and other aid to the war effort. And in a social media post after he left, he expressed optimism about getting additional American aid, which has been hung up for weeks in congressional gridlock.

“We expect that the U.S. Congress will soon adopt the crucial decision to continue such vital support for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said, after meeting for several hours with U.S. military commanders, including Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, Gen. Darryl Williams, head of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr., who leads the security assistance coordination.

In a statement, U.S. European Command said they discussed efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces. Training has been taking place in Germany and several other locations in Europe and in the United States.