Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington as Congress is debating $24 billion in aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEPHEN GROVES, LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW LEE – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected at the White House and on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating President Joe Biden's request to provide as much as $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Zelenskyy will meet with Biden at the White House next Thursday. The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress. At the time it was his first known trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February of that year.

In his speech to cheering lawmakers, Zelenskyy thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and said that the money is "not charity," but an "investment" in global security and democracy.

Details of Zelenskyy's visit next week were not yet being made public. It was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment on Zelenskyy’s plans, including whether he would meet with Biden at the White House.

Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine as the war is well into its second year. Biden has sought a package of $13.1 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5 billion for humanitarian support. It also includes $2.3 billion for financing and to catalyze donors through the World Bank.

But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Donald Trump, the former president, are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.

Congress is working to pass its annual appropriations bills before a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the U.S. government running.

__

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia redistricting trial ends with debate over Black representation48m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge tosses law mailer complaint in Trump RICO case
3h ago

Credit: Family contributed photo

‘It’s like it’s not real’: Family mourns man killed in Clayton stabbing spree
45m ago

Credit: Drew Kann / Drew.Kann@ajc.com

Gusty storms flood roads, prompt evacuation at Georgia Aquarium
38m ago

Credit: Drew Kann / Drew.Kann@ajc.com

Gusty storms flood roads, prompt evacuation at Georgia Aquarium
38m ago

Credit: AP

Students moved after flooding at Atlanta University Center
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Casino giant Caesars Entertainment reports cyberattack; MGM Resorts says some systems...
12m ago
Dominican Republic to close all borders with Haiti in a dispute over a canal
23m ago
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur for expected visit to fighter...
30m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
13h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top