Zane Smith wins Truck Series opener at Daytona in overtime

Reigning series champion Ben Rhodes was credited with a second-place finish about 30 minutes after the checkered flag in a scoring change. Christian Eckes finished third in a Toyota and was followed by Tanner Gray in a Ford. The next three finishers — Parker Kligerman, Carson Hocevar and Jesse Little — were all in Chevrolets.

The race was extremely clean and caution-free through the first two stages, but no one believed it would last. Kyle Busch, who had two trucks in the field, printed a T-Shirt declaring Friday night "Most Expensive Day Every Year." Busch wore the shirt to the pre-race grid, where the empty pockets of his jeans were pulled inside-out as if he was broke. He said the shirt, which depicted a pile of burning money, could be purchased from his online store.

Sure enough, both his trucks were collected in the massive crash that ended regulation. John Hunter Nemechek was racing Smith for the win when his Toyota was damaged.

