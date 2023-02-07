X
Dark Mode Toggle

Zambia rearrests 8 Croatians after charges dropped

National & World News
By NOEL SICHALWE, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Zambian authorities confirm that officials have rearrested eight Croatians, preventing them from leaving the southern African country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambian authorities have rearrested eight Croatians Tuesday, preventing them from leaving the country after a court dropped child trafficking charges against them a day earlier.

“I can confirm that they have been rearrested on the instructions of NPA (the National Prosecutions Authority). I am not sure of the charges though,” immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka told The Associated Press.

Zambian officials prevented the eight Croatians — four couples — from boarding a flight to leave the southern African country. On Monday a court dismissed child trafficking charges against them following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The charges alleged that on December 7, last year, the four couples acted together to traffic the children. The young children were from neighboring Congo and the couples said they adopted the children through a lawyer.

The eight include Zoran Subosic, 52, a guitarist in a well-known band Hladno Pivo, or Cold Beer, and Immovic Subosic, 41, an administrator, according to Croatian media. Others include Damir Magic, 44, an electrical technician, Nadic Magic, 45, a technician, Ladislav Persic, 42, a medical doctor, Aleksandra Persic, 43, a hair salon attendant, Noah Kraljevic, 40, a program director and Ivona Kraljevic, 36, a dog handler.

In Croatia, that country’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the four couples were told to leave Zambia within 48 hours.

No statement has been made about who is taking care of the young children who were to be adopted.

Credit: Salim Dawood

Credit: Salim Dawood

Credit: Salim Dawood

Credit: Salim Dawood

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Opinion: Great teachers will stay when school has focus, mission5h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
1h ago

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding
16h ago

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding
16h ago

Clayton Schools to investigate educator allegedly shirtless in class
1h ago
The Latest
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
6m ago
Tickets for Beyoncé’s 1st concert of world tour sell out
8m ago
Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws
10m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

AMC has begun charging more for better seats in movie theaters
1h ago
State of the Union: How to watch
3h ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top