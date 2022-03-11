Zadie Smith to receive PEN America literary service award

The PEN literary award is presented to “an important writer whose work has drawn a wide audience and who helps us understand the human condition in original and powerful ways.” Smith, 46, the youngest ever recipient of the literary prize, is known for novels “White Teeth” and “NW" and such essay collections as “Changing My Mind” and “Intimations.” She recently contributed the introduction to a stand-alone book edition of Morrison's short story “Recitatif.”

“Zadie Smith’s impact cannot be understated," PEN America President Ayad Akhtar said in a statement Friday. “She is not just one of contemporary fiction’s most groundbreaking voices, but also amongst our most insightful critical minds. Her considerable influence only seems to grow ever more far-reaching with time.”