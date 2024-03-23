Nation & World News

Zach Edey has first 30-20 March Madness game since 1995, No. 1 seed Purdue routs Grambling State

Zach Edey finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds to become the first player in 29 years in the NCAA Tournament with a 30-20 game, leading top-seeded Purdue to a 78-50 rout over 16th-seeded Grambling State
Grambling State guard Kintavious Dozier (00) drives past Purdue center Zach Edey (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Zach Edey had the first 30-point, 20-rebound game in the NCAA Tournament since 1995, delivering on his promise to end the discussion about first-round March Madness exits by leading top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers past 16th-seeded Grambling State 78-50 on Friday night.

The greatest scorer and rebounder in school history finished with 30 points and 21 rebounds in 30 minutes, going 11 of 17 from the field. When he did miss, he often scored on putbacks or drew fouls. Defensively, he constantly challenged the Tigers with his 7-foot-4, 300-pound body, blocked shots, and gobbled up even more rebounds as he set up a second-round contest Sunday against either eighth-seeded Utah State or ninth-seeded TCU.

How good was Edey? The last player with a 30-20 game in the tournament was Joe Smith of Maryland on March 18, 1995.

Braden Smith added 11 points and 10 assists for the Boilermakers (30-4), who tied the school's single-season record for victories. Purdue had a 48-23 rebounding advantage.

This was a far different story from the one that played out 372 days earlier, when the Boilermakers fell to Fairleigh Dickinson to become the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This time, they left no doubt about who had the better team — or the better players.

Purdue took a 36-27 halftime lead in front of a sellout crowd largely clad in their dominant black color, 60 miles from the school’s campus. Edey then proceeded to lead the Boilermakers on an 18-6 spurt to open the second half and never looked back.

Tra’Michael Moton scored 21 points and Kintavious Dozier finished with 16 for the Tigers (21-15), the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament champs who emerged as an early darling when they beat Montana State in overtime in the First Four to earn their first trip to the NCAA Tournament.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) is fouled by Grambling State forward Malik Lamin (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer reacts after making a three-point basket in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Grambling State in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Grambling State guard Kintavious Dozier (00) drives past Purdue center Zach Edey, left, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue forward Mason Gillis, left, fights for a loose ball with Grambling State guard Mikale Stevenson (3) and guard Jourdan Smith, rear, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Grambling State guard Mikale Stevenson (3) drives past Purdue forward Camden Heide (23) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

