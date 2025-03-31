Yum Brands CEO announces plans to retire in 2026

Yum Brands CEO David Gibbs announced Monday that he plans to retire from the company in the first quarter of 2026.

Gibbs, 62, is a 36-year veteran of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands, which is the world's largest restaurant company. Yum owns the Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill brands and and has 61,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries.

Gibbs will continue to lead the company during the search process for the new CEO.