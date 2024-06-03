Yuka Saso makes headlines in Japan as special edition papers mark her US Open win

TOKYO (AP) — Commuters at Tokyo's Shimbashi Station were greeted with a special edition of the Yomiuri newspaper on Monday.

The big news was the victory of Yuka Saso at the U.S. Open on Sunday, the second time she has won title. Japanese papers still print special editions to mark such moments.

She won in 2021 playing under the flag of the Philippines, the land of her birth. This time she won flying the flag of Japan, the birthplace of her father.