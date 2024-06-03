Breaking: Water still gushing in Midtown as outages, repairs continue
Yuka Saso makes headlines in Japan as special edition papers mark her US Open win

Commuters at Tokyo’s Shimbashi Station were greeted with a special edition of the Yomiuri newspaper
A staff distributes an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Japanese golfer Yuka Saso winning the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament Monday, June 3, 2024, in Tokyo. The Japanese title reads as "Saso won second major." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

4 hours ago

TOKYO (AP) — Commuters at Tokyo's Shimbashi Station were greeted with a special edition of the Yomiuri newspaper on Monday.

The big news was the victory of Yuka Saso at the U.S. Open on Sunday, the second time she has won title. Japanese papers still print special editions to mark such moments.

She won in 2021 playing under the flag of the Philippines, the land of her birth. This time she won flying the flag of Japan, the birthplace of her father.

“Winning in 2021, I represented the Philippines. I feel like I was able to give back to my mom,” Saso said. “This year I was able to represent Japan, and I think I was able to give back to my dad. I’m very happy that I was able to do it.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling that I was able to give back to my parents in the same way.”

The 22-year-old Saso shot a 2-under 68 on Sunday — early Monday Japanese time — to win by three shots at the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

