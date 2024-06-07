YouTuber charged for having a helicopter blast a Lamborghini with fireworks, authorities say

A YouTuber who specializes in “car shenanigans” is facing federal charges after authorities said he directed a video in which two people in a helicopter blasted fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini from above.

Alex Choi, 24, is charged with causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. If convicted, Choi faces a maximum of ten years in federal prison.

Prosecutors allege that Choi posted a video last July, made without filming permits, entitled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks.” The video has since been taken down but authorities said it shows Choi pressing a “fire missiles” button while two women on board a helicopter shoot fireworks at the sports car as it races across a desert landscape.