X

YouTube changes policy to allow false claims about past US presidential elections

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
YouTube says it will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election and other past U.S. presidential elections were marred by widespread fraud, errors or glitches

YouTube said Friday it will stop removing content that falsely claims the 2020 election or other past U.S. presidential elections were marred by “widespread fraud, errors or glitches."

The change is a reversal for the Google-owned video service, which said a month after the 2020 election that it would start removing new posts that falsely claimed widespread voter fraud or errors changed the outcome.

YouTube said in a blog post that the updated policy was an attempt to protect the ability to "openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial or based on disproven assumptions."

“In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm,” the blog post said.

The updated policy, which goes into effect immediately, won’t stop YouTube from taking down content that tries to deceive voters in the upcoming 2024 election, or other future races in the U.S. and abroad. The company said its other existing rules against election misinformation remain unchanged.

The announcement comes after YouTube and other major social media companies, including Twitter and the Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, have come under fire in recent years for not doing more to combat the firehose of election misinformation and disinformation that spreads on their platforms.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross focuses on ‘bigger picture’ amid car show controversy3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

GEORGIA POLITICS: The rise and - possible - fall of David Shafer
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
3m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias
4m ago
8 construction workers injured as building partially collapses near Yale medical school
9m ago
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
13m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
1h ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top