Youngest Pakistani who scaled K2 is safe after going missing

In a statement, the military also said it sent helicopters to pluck the climbers but the bad weather was an obstacle to reaching them. The statement said the army had conducted a “high-risk” mission to rescue the climbers since Wednesday.

Apart from dispatching helicopters, the military also sent a ground search team comprising high-altitude porters, it said. It said the helicopters will resume the rescue mission Thursday if the weather improves.

In a statement Thursday, Kashif's father, Kashif Salman confirmed that his son and Ali were safe and thanked army officials.

Every year, hundreds of local and foreign climbers try to scale K2, Nanga Parbat and the world’s other highest mountains located in the north.

Kashif in 2021 also scaled Mount Everest, which is 237 meters (777 feet) taller than K2.