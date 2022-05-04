Young Yankees fan given Judge HR ball meets his hero

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was touched by Lanzillotta’s gesture.

“Frankly, watching it last night really warmed my heart,” Boone said.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres also spoke to Derek in Spanish. Derek was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and his family moved to Canada about five years ago.

Derek, who plays shortstop and right field, is named after Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter. The youngster said he took his prized ball to school Wednesday.

“My friends and my teacher were really happy and they congratulated me,” he said. “My teacher even made a presentation where she showed what happened, and people got to touch the ball. It was just amazing.”

Yankees spokesperson Jason Zillo said the Rodriguez family and Lanzillotta have been invited to bring a group of nine people each to New York later this season to watch a Yankees game from The Judge’s Chambers seats in right field.

