X

Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
3 hours ago
A wolverine was spotted three times last month in the eastern Sierra Nevada, a rare occurrence for an animal that’s only been seen one other time in California over the last 100 years

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — A wolverine was spotted three times last month in the eastern Sierra Nevada, a rare occurrence for an animal that's only been seen one other time in California over the last 100 years, state wildlife officials said.

While wolverines are native to California, they've been essentially extinct from the state since the 1920s — likely the result of hunting and fur trapping in the decades following the gold rush, though records from the time don't indicate what exactly caused the population to decline.

One wolverine was spotted in the state from 2008 to 2018, beginning in the Tahoe National Forest, officials said. Last month's wolverine is likely a different one because the animal's lifespan is usually 12 to 13 years.

The latest wolverine appears to be a young male seeking a mate. The animal has been spotted twice in the Inyo National Forest and once in Yosemite National Park.

“It’s just really exciting and surprising,” said Daniel Gammons, a senior environmental scientist in California's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Male wolverines walk through huge territories — easily several hundred square kilometers — and this winter's heavy snowfall in the West may have created “habitat bridges” for the wolverine, Gammons said. The animal could have traveled from the Rocky and Cascade mountain ranges, or from as far away as Canada or Alaska.

Wildlife officials are trying to get a specimen of the wolverine's hair or scat for genetic testing. The species — the largest terrestrial member of the weasel family — is listed as threatened under the California Endangered Species Act.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day 5h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia defender agency sued for alleged open records violations
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks add Brittni Donaldson, first female coach in franchise history
3h ago

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people
5h ago

Federal lawsuits claim data hack at Mercer University exposed 93,000 people
5h ago

Credit: Family photo

Charles Marquez Brown, shot to death at 15, remembered for spirit, smile
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Louisiana Senate passes bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender youths
11m ago
Oregon is invested in Fox Corp. and is investigating its board over bogus election fraud...
12m ago
Canadian province of Quebec looks for international support to fight wildfires
15m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center faces funding vote
8h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
5h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top