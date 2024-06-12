Nation & World News

Young bear spotted relaxing on a hammock in a Vermont yard

Noah and Kristen Dweck have seen a number of black bears around their home in Vermont but this was a first
This image taken from video provided by Noah Dweck shows a black bear sitting on a hammock in a back yard, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Waitsfield, Vt. (Noah Dweck via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image taken from video provided by Noah Dweck shows a black bear sitting on a hammock in a back yard, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Waitsfield, Vt. (Noah Dweck via AP)
51 minutes ago

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Noah and Kristen Dweck have seen a number of black bears around their home in Vermont but this was a first: a bear relaxing on their hammock.

Noah Dweck took iPhone video of two young bears in their yard in Waitsfield on Tuesday with one sitting on the swinging hammock before he shooed them away.

“It was adorable. It was a funny sight,” he told The Associated Press.

Dweck said he was sitting at a desk with the screen doors open in their home near the Sugarbush ski resort when he heard the jingling of the hammock. He then realized there was no wind.

"So immediately I knew it was the bears," he said. He ran upstairs and looked out the window and saw one bear looking curiously at the other bear who was hanging around on the hammock, he said. He took some iphone video and then scared the bears away. Burlington TV station WPTZ first reported on the sighting.

“We live in a very active bear basin. The bears are very used to human contact so I’m assuming they have found other people’s hammocks before," Dweck said. “To be honest, it was pretty impressive that he didn’t fall off, or she didn’t fall off the hammock, and kind of knew how to do it. It was quite funny to see.”

Vermont has a healthy black bear population and sightings of and incidents with the animals have increased in recent years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene
The Latest

Credit: AP

Argentine riot police disperse protesters with water cannons ahead of key Senate vote
6m ago
Oklahoma Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors seeking...
7m ago
Wreck of the last ship of famed Anglo-Irish explorer Shackleton found off the coast of...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West's life and Hall of Fame career
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith