You didn't win Mega Millions. Here's when you can go for $1B

Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

National & World News
Updated 30 minutes ago
A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Prince Joseph Israel fills out Mega Millions playslips at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People wait in line outside Blue Bird Liquor to purchase Mega Millions lottery tickets in Hawthorne, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gordon Midvale fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

