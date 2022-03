'You are worthy': Sen. Booker draws tears at Jackson hearing

Since the beginning of Jackson's hearings Monday, Democratic and Republican senators have saluted the nominee's history-making appointment, praised her pedigree, and noted her pleasant temperament and empathetic approach to the law.

But Booker used his remarks to ground Jackson's elevation to the Supreme Court in a significance beyond simple diversity. In order for Jackson to sit before the panel, he said, she had to overcome systemic barriers and overachieve at every level. Only then could she have the chance to break through one of the last remaining racial ceilings in American democracy.

“I want to tell you, when I look at you, this is why I get emotional," Booker said. "I’m sorry, you’re a person that is so much more than your race and gender. You’re a Christian. You’re a mom. It’s hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom. I see my ancestors and yours.”

He added: “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American.”

After a day of charged partisanship, every Republican in the room gave Booker their full attention. Save for some sniffles, the room was completely quiet for the duration of his remarks.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., recessed immediately after Booker's remarks for a short break. Jackson left the room quickly, accompanied by her husband.

During the recess, a line of people, including Jackson's father, approached Booker and hugged him, several wiping away tears.

When the hearing resumed, a question from Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., about her being an inspiration to young Americans elicited more emotion from Jackson. She said his remarks and question were “very moving.”

Jackson choked up as she told the story of walking around at Harvard University, feeling as if she didn’t belong, when another Black woman who she did not know passed and seemed to understand what she was feeling. “Persevere,” she said the woman told her.

“I hope to inspire people to try to follow this path, because I love this country, because I love the law, because I think it is important that we all invest in our future,” Jackson said. “And the young people are the future.”

___

Morrison reported from New York. Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

Caption Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., hugs Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., right, and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, after speaking during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon Caption Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., hugs Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., right, and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, after speaking during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Caption Tears roll down the cheek of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as she becomes emotional during an impassioned speech by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption Tears roll down the cheek of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as she becomes emotional during an impassioned speech by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik