ajc logo
X

Yoshinoya beef bowl chain executive fired over sexist remark

One of Yoshinoya Holding Co. restaurants is seen on April 19, 2022, in Tokyo. A popular Japanese beef bowl chain, Yoshinoya Holdings Co., has fired an executive over sexist remarks he made about a marketing strategy aiming to get young women “hooked” on its products as though turning “virgins into drug addicts.” (Kyodo News via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
One of Yoshinoya Holding Co. restaurants is seen on April 19, 2022, in Tokyo. A popular Japanese beef bowl chain, Yoshinoya Holdings Co., has fired an executive over sexist remarks he made about a marketing strategy aiming to get young women “hooked” on its products as though turning “virgins into drug addicts.” (Kyodo News via AP)

National & World News
By MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press
7 hours ago
The Yoshinoya beef bowl chain has fired an executive who talked about a marketing strategy to get young women “hooked” on its food as though turning “virgins into drug addicts.”

TOKYO (AP) — A popular Japanese beef bowl chain, Yoshinoya Holdings Co., has fired an executive over sexist remarks he made about a marketing strategy aiming to get young women “hooked” on its products as though turning “virgins into drug addicts.”

Masaaki Ito, a managing director at Yoshinoya, known for its “gyudon” beef-over-rice dish, made the inflammatory remarks at a marketing lecture at Tokyo’s Waseda University on Saturday.

Gender disparity runs deep in Japan, where only a small percentage of women hold decision-making positions in business, academia and politics.

The comments made by a rising marketing strategist that only surfaced at a seminar outside the company suggest how gender bias and other discrimination are still widespread and tolerated in the Japanese corporate world.

The revelation of the Yoshinoya case came only days after the Nikkei business daily came under fire for publishing a full-page advertisement for a comic book featuring a high school girl in a mini-skirt uniform with bulging breasts, prompting complaints from UN Women that it was “unacceptable” and violated guidelines against stereotypes.

Ito was asking participants in the lecture to devise a marketing strategy that would “get country girls hooked on (Yoshinoya) like drug addicts while they are still naive virgins,” according to a participant who complained about the remark on social media. Ito continued, saying “they won’t eat (gyudon) once they start getting treated to expensive meals by men.”

The participant who posted the message expressed disappointment and anger over the content of the lecture, which was part of an expensive course at a prestigious university.

Ito’s comments quickly sparked outrage on Twitter and other social media, where people said the remarks insulted women as well as people from the countryside, prompting the company to apologize and dismiss Ito.

Yoshinoya, in a statement Monday, apologized for “causing trouble and unpleasant feelings.” It said “the choice of words and expression used during the lecture were extremely inappropriate and could not be tolerated.”

On Tuesday, Yoshinoya said its board had decided to fire Ito as of Monday, adding that the company will organize a compliance session for executives.

Japan remains far behind other advanced nations and ranks 120th in the World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap index of 156 countries.

Editors' Picks
Kendall Thomas, 14, was released from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on Tuesday, according to her family.

Credit: Family photo

After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital14h ago
Gwinnett County officials have opened a child abuse investigation after a fire killed a 10-year-old girl. (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Parents of 10-year-old killed in Loganville fire face child abuse investigation
10h ago
Heavy police activity could be seen at the Cleveland Avenue strip mall Wednesday afternoon, the same location where 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier was killed earlier this week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Officer injured while chasing suspect near where security guard was killed
11h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
10h ago
Two men are accused of abducting a woman after she rejected their advances at a gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 arrested after abducting woman at DeKalb gas station, officials say
10h ago
People explore the new assembly hall at a ribbon cutting celebrating the new assembly hall and renovations at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Fulton bars future employees from running for commission
11h ago
The Latest
Live updates | German exports to Russia plunge over invasion
17m ago
Putin tells forces not to storm Ukraine holdout in Mariupol
32m ago
Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume
39m ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
12h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
14h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top